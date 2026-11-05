Matney’s voice echoes through generations

Zachary Gueck Multimedia Reporter

On October 5, Paul Matney stepped into the spotlight, instead of his usual position behind the microphone. For over thirty years, Matney has put others in the spotlight as the “Voice of the Sandies.” From introducing the Sandy Band and Sandy Steppers to giving attention to athletes on the field, Matney has spent decades making sure the people around him get their moment. This day, though, the attention was on him. Amarillo ISD recognized Matney for his years of service as a stadium announcer, honoring a familiar voice whose influence reaches far beyond the stadium. His impact shows in the classes at Amarillo College, where the mass media program carries his name, and in the careers of former students whom he taught as a professor at Amarillo College.

“Paul is the reason that me and a lot of other students have careers that in some way involve communication,” said media professor Brian Frank, who was once a student of Matney and later worked alongside him at Amarillo College. Frank first met Matney as a prospective student. When Frank came to Amarillo College with a friend considering enrolling in the radio-television production program, Matney was one of the first people they met. “He was not only faculty, but he was one who advised students as well, and Paul signed both of us up in about five minutes,” Frank said. For Frank, that characteristic stayed with Matney throughout his career: his enthusiasm for giving people a chance. “[Matney did it] just from the enthusiasm that he had and the opportunities that would be available to us as students at Amarillo College,” Frank said.

Through his work at Amarillo College and years of announcing at Dick Bivins Stadium, Matney helped students connect their education to real-world broadcasting experience. This connection became a key part of Matney’s lasting impact on students who wanted to work in media. The lessons they learned at Amarillo College stayed with them as they joined the same community where Matney had spent years giving others recognition. Matney’s influence also extended beyond media; he served as president of Amarillo College from 2009 to 2014. His path from professor to president reflected his deep connection to the college and its students. During his time as president, Matney oversaw the college’s expansion and renovations, as well as the construction of the Moore County Technical Training Center in Dumas.

For Matney, this AISD honor was more than a celebration of his time as the “Voice of the Sandies.” It recognized the students he taught, the careers he helped inspire and the community he continued to serve long after leaving the classroom. Matney’s legacy lives on in every student whose path he helped shape, every community event his voice graced and every opportunity he opened for others. As Amarillo continues to honor him, his example of dedication and encouragement inspires future generations. The spotlight may have shifted, but Matney’s impact remains a guiding light for all who follow.