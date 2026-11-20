By CRANSTON HORNE Multimedia Reporter

The Amarillo College Badgers overcame five Clarendon College set points during the fourth frame at FirstBank Southwest Bank Center. Amarillo College defeated Clarendon College 3-1, winning in four sets with scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-18 and 31-29. The Badgers came out strong in the opening set, hitting .458 with 13 kills and just two errors. After dropping the second set, Amarillo responded with a solid third-set performance, recording 15 kills and only one error. The fourth set proved to be a battle when Clarendon looked to take over leading 24-22. Clarendon received a game-changing net violation, giving the Badgers the ball back. The Badgers Lyn Chavarria took full advantage of Clarendon’s miscue, tying the match with an ace-swinging momentum to the Badgers. Sam Cardona and Emery Bryan followed with two hard-hitting spikes to tie the match 26-26. Freshman Maevyn Wunsch took the lead with the biggest kill of her career, tying the match at 27-27. Shortly after, she quickly followed with another kill to give The Badgers their first lead— 29-28 in the fourth frame. Sophomore Chayse Wilson secured the match with a clean assist from London Baker, bringing The Badgers to 4-4 in conference play.

On October 15th, the Badgers traveled to Hobbs, New Mexico, defeating New Mexico Junior College. Amarillo College battled past New Mexico Junior College for a thrilling 3-2 victory in a five-set match. The Badgers took the opening set 25-22 before New Mexico responded with wins in the second and third sets, 25-23 and 25-19. Facing a one-set deficit, Amarillo fought back to win the fourth set 25-23. The Badgers maintained their composure down the stretch, earning a 15-12 victory to secure the hard-fought win in the fifth set.

On October 21st, the Badgers won their last home game at FirstBank South Center, sweeping Odessa College 3-0 on Pink Out night. The Badgers controlled the match from the start, achieving 14 kills in each of the first two sets before closing out the sweep in the third. Amarillo finished with 41 kills and a .173 hitting percentage while limiting Odessa to a .089 hitting percentage. Maevyn Wunsch led the Badgers with 10 kills, followed by Peyton Stade with nine and Berkley Harper with seven. London Baker directed the offense with 28 assists while Harper contributed a team-high four block assists to help Amarillo secure the straight-set victory. In the match, Berkley Harper broke AC’s single-season block record in the win. The Amarillo native and Tascosa High School standout improved her season total to 59. Harper surpassed the previous single-season record of 57, set by former all-conference honoree Jaron McAden in 2022. Harper also leads the conference with 97 kills. AC’s final home game of the season will be against Western Texas College on October 31st at 2 p.m.