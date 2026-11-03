‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’: a remarkable Marvel saga to revisit

By Genevieve Presley Multimedia Reporter

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly evolving, with thirty-eight movies and more than thirty live action and animated series. As an avid Marvel fan, I have been catching up before the highly-anticipated arrival of “Avengers: Doomsday” this December, focusing on the shows since I had only ever seen the movies before. Most recently, I watched “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

Released on March 19, 2021 and set six months after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” this six episode series follows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they must team up in order to stop a radical anti-nationalist group known as the Flag Smashers.

When I first sat down to watch “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” I was immediately captivated by the overall storyline in addition to the characters. Both Sam and Bucky have started to rank as a couple of my favorite characters in the MCU lately, and for that reason it was truly remarkable getting to see them join forces in this phenomenal show. There was truly not a single disappointing moment, as I was hooked with every episode. If I had to choose my favorite episodes, they would definitely be episode one, “Brave New Order,” episode two, “The Star-Spangled Man,” and episode six, “One World, One People.” These episodes stand out to me far above the rest because they focus primarily on the Sam and Bucky team up, leaving me one hundred percent

fascinated the entire time.

Upon its release, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” was well-received by audiences debuting as the most watched series on Disney Plus, and after seeing it for myself, I can see why. I now realize just how much I was missing out on the wide variety of what the MCU has to offer by only watching the movies at first, because the shows are truly just as good. Overall I absolutely loved “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” I rate it five out of five stars for the incredible storytelling alone. It was a truly astounding viewing experience, and I am so excited to continue this thrilling adventure on the road to “Doomsday.”