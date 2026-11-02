6th Street Massacre and their Terror-ific Haunted House

By Liberty Reyes Multimedia Reporter

The season of witches and goblins is coming to an end, and we have another mystery to unfold for our audience. The 6th Street Massacre, an adrenaline junkies dream come true. This haunted house is more than just a bright red building on a busy street, and it wasn’t what The Ranger expected. At admissions, visitors can choose from four options, ranging from monsters being scared of you to them touching and moving you! The attraction itself is already scary enough with the horrific animatronics, loud music, and flashing lights. The team got a tour and experienced what made this building worth writing about. Twenty-two different themed rooms; the variety was insane! We went from a creepy clown circus to a butcher factory within seconds. The rooms’ structure could change, too. From the floor shaking to the floor tilting, it was hard to run without tripping over your own feet. To think that this was just a tour made our skin crawl.

Like the Scooby-Doo gang, we wanted to investigate. Our interviewer, Liberty Reyes, had connections to the owner, and the mastermind behind it all is Mike Fisher, an Amarillo College graduate who knows how to terrify his audience. As a kid, Halloween was his favorite holiday because it’s easy to celebrate without spending a lot of money.

Mike Fisher said, “When you grow up, you face a lot of diversity and — this kind of thing is funny; it’s like comic relief. You can find stuff like your mom’s makeup or whatever.”

This interest started when Mike moved into the nicer part of town and wanted to be on “that guy” list. He decided to build a mini haunted house in his garage to scare his next-door neighbors. After about 2 years of this seasonal hobby, it became the main event in his neighborhood.

After college, Mike Fisher got busy; he started a medical-supply website called Drugassisant.com and another attraction in town called Escape The Trap House. Years passed, and, bored, he decided to put his name on another big thing. He saw an abandoned theater up for sale, and a light bulb clicked on. Getting started was a bit of a struggle, though; the haunted house didn’t get much attention until post-COVID. The 6th Street Massacre started with just volunteers as actors and now has around 6000 customers in October, the only month it’s open. The haunted house donates a portion of its profits to the blood bank. Mr. Fisher says, “I turn

their worst month into their best month.”



Overall, 6th Street Massacre was this month’s twist for us. It was definitely a masterpiece and scarier than most haunted houses we’ve seen. It really inspired our team that, even from a small school like Amarillo College, we can thrive and take the initiative to take charge of our own careers.