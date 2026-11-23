By GENEVIEVE PRESLEY Multimedia Reporter

On October 2, Lee Brice released his sixth album “Sunriser,” along with an expanded deluxe version called “Sunriser: All Nighter.” The project in its entirety contains a total of thirty-two tracks and was “three years in the making,” according to Brice.

When it came to listening for the first time, I chose to play “Sunriser: All Nighter” instead of the original version, because I wanted to hear all of the songs together at once. I quickly realized that it was one hundred percent worth the wait. I enjoyed every minute of it and honestly believe that it might be my favorite album of his to date. Considering the songs, the ones that impressed me the most include “Sunriser,” “That’s Where You Come In,” and “While We Didn’t Last.”

“Sunriser” immediately caught my attention as the title track of the album. In it, Lee defines a “sunriser” as “someone who puts in the hard work and dedication to greet the new day,” specifically firefighters, nurses, truck drivers, graveyard shift workers, and exhausted parents caring for young children. The lyrics definitely capture the message of the song quite well, especially when he sings, “whether you’re waking up or just pulled an all-nighter I tip my hat to you,” and “whatever it is you’re chasing that’s setting your heart on fire. However the morning finds you, I hope it finds you well.” This is a truly powerful track, and I am certain that many people around the world will be able to picture themselves in it.

“That’s Where You Come In” is incredibly moving, describing the feeling of turning to a partner for comfort when things get hard. What I love the most about this one is the remarkable vocals in addition to how relatable it is. Lee Brice is truly an amazing storyteller and it shows not only through this fascinating song, but in the album as a whole.

“While We Didn’t Last” is a nostalgic country song which explores fondly looking back on an intense relationship that ended rather than standing the test of time. What stood out to me the most was definitely the lyrics, especially when he sings, “we were so good while we didn’t last, but now we’re even better looking back.” These words are so influential and well-written, highlighting how distance and time can soften the pain of a breakup and eventually turn the memories into something that can be cherished. It’s definitely one of those songs that’s bound to stick with you forever once you hear it. I am so happy that he decided to release it, because I cannot possibly imagine the album without it.

Stream counts currently remain unknown, however I firmly believe that “Sunriser: All Nighter” has the potential to become a massive fan favorite in the coming weeks for not only the songs, but the phenomenal storytelling contained within each one. Lee Brice has amazed me yet again and I cannot wait to see what he decides to release next.