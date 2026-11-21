By GENEVIEVE PRESLEY Multimedia Reporter

On September 18, Luke Bryan released his highly anticipated ninth album “Signs.” Featuring twelve tracks, the project is described by Bryan as “a reflection of his life experiences and a collection where every song acts like a signpost pointing towards his roots, heartbreak, healing, and personal growth.”

As a long-time Luke Bryan fan I eagerly awaited the release of the album and could not wait to hear it, and right from the first listen “Signs” completely blew me away, just like I expected it would. Even though it was impossible to pick a favorite, the songs that stood out to me the most include “Finders Keepers” featuring Luke Combs, “I Liked Loving You,” and “Killer.”

With “Finders Keepers” I was not only fascinated by the song itself, but also the team up between Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. It’s always exciting to see two singers of whom I’m such a fan of collaborate together, and this extraordinary song was certainly no exception. Their voices blended so well together and I am so happy that Luke chose him to join in for it. “Finders Keepers” is a really upbeat, catchy country hit which I predict will quickly become a fan favorite, and it was the perfect choice for a duet in my opinion.

“I Liked Loving You” is an emotional ballad that delves into the theme of heartbreak and how it changes everyday routines that used to be enjoyable after a relationship ends. In it, Bryan uses lyrics such as “I liked loving you back when loving you wasn’t breaking my heart,” and ‘what I wouldn’t do to take it back to the start” to illustrate the lasting effect of the relationship’s ending. It’s definitely one of those relatable songs that sticks with you and from the first note to the last I am hooked.

“Killer” is a powerful track unlike anything Luke Bryan has released before. It is sung entirely from the perspective of a gun expressing that it could’ve been something else, described lyrically as “a railroad spike” or “a little kid’s bike,” but was made to be a killer, hence the name of the song. What I love most about this song and the detailed imagery presented in the lyrics and the fact that I can clearly picture the story in my head. It’s truly amazing when you find a song like that, and Luke certainly delivered with this one.

Although stream counts and chart success currently remain unknown, I predict that “Signs” will become even more popular in the coming weeks. It is definitely a standout album from start to finish and was one hundred percent worth the wait. I rate it a ten out of ten for the incredible vocals and storytelling, and I believe that country music fans around the world will without a doubt love “Signs” by Luke Bryan.





