By Genevieve Presley Multimedia Reporter

On October 2, Noah

Kahan released “Draw You Out” as the lead single for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping The Album,” set to come out on November 13. The song marks the first time that Kahan has written for a soundtrack and as a fan of the series he said it was “something he always

wanted to do.”

Long before the sound-track was revealed for “Sunrise on The Reaping,” I knew already that I wanted Noah on the soundtrack, because I felt both his style of music and incredible sound would be perfect for it. For that reason, I was so excited when I heard about this song. I could not wait to listen to it, especially since it was inspired by the hopeful, yet tragic story of Haymitch and Lenore Dove, one of my favorite things about

the book.

When it came time to press play on “Draw You Out” for the first time, I was remarkably fascinated as my predictions were proven correct. Noah was in every way the perfect artist for the first song to be released for the film, because he encapsulated the story so well with moving lyrics and phenomenal vocals. He truly has a powerful way of storytelling that captures the listeners attention, and this delightfully captivating song was without a doubt no exception. My favorite part is definitely the chorus when he sings, “I carry you on with me. I promised you I would and I do. And I float around, show up unannounced in the places that you knew. I draw you out from the edge of my mouth, it feels good to say your name. It’s all that I have now, what a wonderful sound it makes.” There is so much depth and emotion in these lyrics and listening to the song reminded me of everything I felt when I read the book, which I greatly appreciated. It also made me even more excited for both the rest of the album and

the movie.

Although stream counts are currently unknown, I believe that “Draw You Out” will become increasingly popular in the coming weeks leading up to the full album release next month. Overall, I loved the song so much and I rate it a 10 out of 10 for the amazing lyrics and phenomenal storytelling. I am so happy that they chose Noah Kahan to start off the soundtrack, and I look forward to hearing the rest. November 13 truly cannot come fast enough.