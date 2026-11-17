By GENEVIEVE PRESLEY Multimedia Reporter



In the fall 2026 semester, Amarillo College Student Life introduced a new program known as Badger CLAWS in order to help students throughout their time here. “Badger CLAWS is an optional, self-paced, online program designed to support students with their professional and personal development. Through short teachings and interactive activities, students can enhance their personal growth and build essential career skills,” , Amber Hamilton, Director of Student Life, says.

Hamilton said that balancing school with work and family responsibilities can make it difficult for students to participate in campus events. “Badger CLAWS helps bridge that gap by bringing this meaningful Student Life programming directly to our students’ screens, allowing them to engage when it is most convenient for them. The design allows Student Life to serve all students equally, empowering them to become more connected, informed, and an active member of the Amarillo College

community,” Hamilton says.

Student Life Coordinator Jenna Bedell remarks that the purpose of Badger CLAWS is to give students another platform to use outside of the classroom and help them in the workforce.

“They can start using the skills immediately in classes, transferring to a university, or in finding that dream job,”

said Bedell.

Bedell said that although Badger CLAWS is a good program, the only challenge is that many students don’t know about it yet, so they’re not reaching as many student as they would like to. “I would encourage students to go online and check it out and see that it is a self-paced program because it will help them both personally and professionally,” states Bedell.

According to Hamilton, Badger CLAWS is intentionally designed for students to think specifically about their “what’s next” steps for when their time at Amarillo College comes to an end. “The launch pillar is dedicated to preparing students for life after AC, whether that is transferring to a four-year university or headed straight into their careers. By participating in its entirety, students actively build a toolkit of soft skills, including effective communication, community leadership, and personal wellness strategies. These are skills that employers and universities look for, giving our students an edge against other applicants,”

Hamilton said.

Bedell states that upon completion of the Badger CLAWS program, students can earn a cocurricular transcript to help them with scholarships or applications. To get more information about joining the program, they can visit the Student Life office at any time or go to the Amarillo College

presence website.

Bedell said that of the many skills that come with joining the Badger CLAWS program, one of the biggest is critical thinking.

Although most students don’t know about Badger CLAWS yet, Holly Warren, a mass media major, knows some basic information about the program. “I know it’s for any student around any AC campus, and it’s basically a reward system. So, if you go to, let’s say, Fall Fest, then I think you can earn some points for your Badger CLAWS [and] earn some rewards, [maybe] a gift card or a t-shirt. I’m not sure exactly all the rewards they have, but I know they have some really good ones,” Warren said.