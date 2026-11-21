By Genevieve Presley Multimedia Reporter

On Sept. 18, 2024, Marvel Studios released “Agatha All Along.” Serving as the sequel to “WandaVision,” the nine-episode series follows the witch Agatha Harkness as she is trapped powerless in the town of Westview after a spell cast by Wanda Maximoff (the Scarlet Witch) makes her believe that she is a detective

named Agnes.

The show was well received by both critics and viewers upon its release. The performances were extensively praised, and viewership increased nearly 50 percent from the airing of the premiere until the finale, driven entirely by positive word-of-mouth. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 84% critic score and an 82% audience score with a rating of 7.2 out of 10.

“Agatha All Along” has played a significant role in broadening the Marvel Cinematic Universe by strengthening its mystical side, setting up future teams, and introducing major supernatural entities. The show also directly ties into “WandaVision” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by bringing in Billy Maximoff (Wiccan), continuing on the Scarlet

Witch’s legacy.

Similarly, Billy’s character arc was essential to the series because of The Witches’ Road and his part in helping Agatha to break the spell cast on her. Since The Witches’ Road has the ability to grant a witch whatever they are missing, Billy wanted to use it to find his twin brother Tommy. This led him to conduct extensive research on Agatha, eventually breaking Wanda’s spell so he could use her knowledge to get to The Road. Although The Witches’ Road was originally believed to be a pre-existing dimension, it was later revealed that Billy actually used his power to subconsciously conjure it while looking for Tommy. This story element had a really major impact, ultimately reframing “Agatha All Along” from a standard mystical journey into a power-scaling milestone for the MCU. However, Billy conjuring The Road also led to massive consequences, most importantly catching the attention of Rio Vidal (Death). The confrontation resulted in Agatha sacrificing herself for Billy and then returning as a ghost to help him find Tommy, effectively setting the course for “Vision-

Quest,” which is currently in

its development.

Overall, “Agatha All Along” gave fans of the MCU “a more complex view of magical lore, moving character arcs, and a shift toward horror which is sure to be remembered for years

to come.”