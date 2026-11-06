‘Loki’ proves to be timeless

By Genevieve Presley Multimedia Reporter

“Loki” is a Disney Plus original series produced by Marvel Studios. Released on June 9, 2021 and featuring twelve episodes throughout the course of two seasons, the show follows an alternate version of the iconic god of mischief as he must appear before the Time Variance Authority.

“Loki” ranks as my favorite MCU series so far for a variety of reasons. First, as a devoted Thor fan, I have been familiar with Loki for a long time, so it was exciting to get to see him take center stage in his own show. Additionally, I was instantly captivated by the characters and the overall storyline. Apart from Loki, one of my favorite characters without a doubt is Mobius, portrayed by the remarkable Owen Wilson. I love his character because not only is he a truly valuable addition to the TVA, but he is also a good friend and partner to Loki. Owen Wilson did a phenomenal job bringing him to life, and I honestly cannot imagine anyone better for the role.

In terms of the storyline presented in this riveting chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I was especially fascinated by Loki’s developing relationship with the TVA and learning the role this organization plays in the Multiverse. The character development and story arc were the elements that impressed me the most. When it comes to season one, my favorites include season episodes three, “Lamentis,” five, “Journey into Mystery,” and six, “For All Time. Always.” For season two the ones that jumped out to me the most were episodes four, “Heart of the TVA,” five, “Science/Fiction,” and six, “Glorious Purpose.” The amount of depth in all of these is what instantly drew me in, with “Heart Of The TVA,” and “Glorious Purpose” appearing to be standout episodes, keeping me at the edge of my seat. These episodes in addition to the series as a whole ultimately makes “Loki” one of the best MCU projects standing the test of time.