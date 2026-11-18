By ZACHARY GUECK Multimedia Reporter

Vampires may hate garlic, but they might not have much to worry about with Buffalo Wild Wings’ new flavor, the Vampire Hunter sauce. The new sauce is advertised as “a sweet and savory black garlic glaze layered with a spicy garlic drizzle.” However, it does not exactly live up to its name. The Vampire Hunter sauce promises a heavy garlic presence, but I found myself tasting something closer to a teriyaki-based sauce, with very little black garlic flavor. Additionally, the “spicy garlic drizzle” had almost no garlic flavor either, tasting much more like a

traditional buffalo sauce.

Although the sauce may have slightly missed the mark, it was not entirely disappointing. The sweetness of the teriyaki mixed with the slight heat from the buffalo-style sauce added a nice kick, and something that complements the teriyaki

glaze well.

What the sauce lacked in garlic, it made up for in presentation. The contrast between the dark glaze and the bright orange drizzle on top is visually appealing. At first glance, one would assume the sauce would deliver a bold, garlicky flavor, making the lack of garlic that much more surprising. The sauce was thick and sticky, something you would expect from a glaze. Buffalo Wild Wings also did not skimp on the sauce; the wings were well coated and cooked

to perfection.

All in all, the Vampire Hunter sauce is sort of a mixed bag. While the sauce has a good taste, it feels mislabeled, as it does not deliver on the promise of a strong garlic flavor. The sauce does offer a pleasant combination of sweet and spicy flavors, and its thick glaze makes for an enjoyable wing experience. Unfortunately, this sauce is a seasonal flavor that was released for the Halloween season, so it will not be at Buffalo Wild Wings

for very long.

I tried the Vampire Hunter sauce alongside the Mango Habanero flavor, and it was a good relief from the

extreme heat that comes with the latter. While the Vampire Hunter sauce was not bad altogether, there are plenty of other options on the menu that I would reach for before the Vampire Hunter. It was not the worst sauce by far, but it is also not one that left me wanting to come back for more. There was a little bit of a let down on the garlic, so I think I can confidently say that vampires everywhere can

probably rest easy.