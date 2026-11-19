By beck Wolfgang Multimedia Reporter

On Thursday, November 5th, J. Eric Dennis, a local Amarillo author, presented segments of his children’s book Azarah and Baldur: Courageous on Amarillo College’s Hereford Campus. He presented the book with Anna Rodriquez, who translated the book’s pages into Spanish to create a bilingual version of the book for biracial readers to read in both languages. Food was catered by a local Mexican taqueria and people were welcome to serve themselves during the presentation. People of all ages attended the event to listen as Eric and Anna spoke to the audience about their

bilingual translation of

Eric’s book and the importance of teaching biliteracy

to children.

One of the primary goals of the event was to show young readers the importance of embracing Hispanic culture while also reading in both English and Spanish. “It is okay to celebrate being an American as well as being proud of your heritage and culture at the same time,” says Dennis, who grew up in a biracial family yet did not get to learn Spanish. It’s important for the Hispanic community to be properly represented at AC, as around 53% of all enrolled students at Amarillo College are Hispanic. Rodriquez spoke about why an event like this is important for young readers and people at AC. “I want to make sure they understand that language is not just language, its identity.”

At the end of the presentation, the discussion opened so people could ask Dennis questions about his book and what inspired him to write about the character. He gave out over 70 books for families to take home with, some being one language and others being both English and Spanish. The amount of people who showed up far exceeded Dennis and Rodriquez’s expectations. “I predicted we’d have about 30-40, but according to head counts, we had about 60,” says Dennis. Many of the Hereford students and children engaged in the post-presentation discussion as well. “I was really impressed with the turnout. I liked seeing the engagement we had going on,”

says Rodriquez.

While Hereford Campus is not as big as Washington, with around 500 enrolled students, they still host a variety of events every semester. The next Hereford Campus event will be during Thanksgiving and will be hosted by the Student Government Association. For more information on other Hereford campus events, the Student Life section on Amarillo College’s AC Connect is the best place to look.