By ZACHARY GUECK Multimedia Reporter

The results of the Nov. 3 election marked a historic shift in Texas politics, with Democrats securing victories in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and other statewide offices. Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by more than 700,000 votes. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat James Talarico also secured a victory over Republican Ken Paxton by a margin of more than 1.2 million votes.

Beyond the margins of victory, the election represented a historic change in Texas’ political leadership. The last Democrat elected governor of Texas was Ann Richards in 1990, 36 years before Hinojosa’s victory. Talarico’s win also ended a 38-year stretch without a Democrat being elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas. The last Democrat to win a Texas Senate election was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

The Democrats did not stop with just the governor’s office and U.S. Senate race. Democrats also won the lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, and railroad commissioner races. The results gave Democrats control of every major statewide elected office for the first time in more than thirty years.

With the change in state leadership, questions remain about how the incoming administration could affect education priorities, including public school funding and higher education. Community colleges, in particular, could be an area to watch as state leaders begin setting their priorities.

Talarico has previously highlighted community colleges as an area of focus in his education platform. According to his campaign website, he supports improving junior college and Career and Technical Education programs to create more flexible career pathways for students. His platform states that he wants to “Start students on flexible career paths in middle and high school by improving junior college and Career and Technical Education programs.” He also lists establishing a public junior college state finance program among his accomplishments. As a U.S. senator, Talarico will have to influence community college funding through federal legislation and education programs. That includes voting on federal spending measures, supporting student financial aid programs such as Pell Grants, and advocating for investments in career and technical education. Although Texas’ state budget ultimately determines much of the funding community colleges receive, federal support can also help colleges expand educational and workforce training opportunities.

One issue facing the incoming administration and state lawmakers is the future of Texas’s community college funding system. During the 2027 legislative session, lawmakers will go over the state’s outcomes-based funding model, which ties college funding to student achievements such as degree completion and workforce training. The Texas Senate Committee on Higher Education has already been reviewing the program and considering potential changes. Those decisions could have a major impact on community colleges across the state, including Amarillo College.

While the results of the elections are historic in many ways, the impact of that change will become more clear after the new administration takes office. From education funding to statewide policy changes, the decisions made by incoming leaders could shape Texas for the better in years ahead.