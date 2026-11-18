By ALYSSA RAINS Multimedia Reporter

This past week the United States held the 2026 midterm elections, ushering a

plethora of new politicians into the Senate, House, and state offices. As the results flooded in and the counts now finalize, the most prominent question arises: Did you vote?

One of the most important things you can do as a citizen is vote, and everyone who is able should prioritize making it to the polls.

In most situations, normal, everyday citizens do not have a say in the making of our

government, laws and policies. Elections provide the biggest opportunity to sway something as big as a new law or the repeal of an old one, even if it is indirectly. Casting your vote is your voice, which should always be heard. By looking into each candidate up for office, citizens can prioritize their own values through the interests of the politicians. Not only do you elect this person to office, but you also keep them accountable should they back out of their promises. Rather than voting for a single party straight down the ticket, staying educated and involved in the actions, beliefs and track records of each

person you plan to vote for influences not only your own

future but also every person who surrounds you, which is not something to be

taken lightly.

Many people procrastinate making time to vote, using poor time management as an excuse to avoid the ballot box entirely. Realistically, voting takes a small amount of time out of your day. Voters receive two weeks for early voting, with most polling places open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Depending on location, as well as the time of day, it can take less than 15 minutes to cast your vote. If you miss

early voting, Election Day is always available. While most

locations become congested on

Election Day, staff members work diligently to keep

everyone moving. In situations where a citizen cannot make it to a dedicated polling location, mail-in ballots are an option. By signing up online and following the necessary steps, those who qualify can send in their choices from their own homes. Voting, which is quite literally only checking boxes, is something so simple that it should not be avoided.

White men possessed the right to vote in America from the beginning. In 1870, almost 100 years after the signing of the Declaration of

Independence, Black men were finally given the right to vote with the 15th Amendment. Even provided with the right, many were discriminated against,

excluded through literacy tests and poll taxes, and barred from their own government. In 1920, the right to vote was extended to white women with the 19th Amendment after hundreds of protests. In 1965, only about 60 years ago, the Voting Rights Act prohibited racial discrimination in voting, protecting minorities from unfair loopholes that had kept them from the polls for so long. For hundreds of years, minorities have fought, struggled and even died for the present-day right to vote. Hundreds of thousands of people were prohibited from voting in their own interests, and 250 years later, that

fundamental right should

never be taken for granted. People fought for your right to vote; use it.

Many people argue that one vote out of millions cannot make a difference. While it is easy to go unnoticed in a state like California or Texas, many elections are decided off of very slim margins.

For example, this year,

Mississippi’s senate race stands separated by about 3,000 voters days after election night. Even closer, Lauren Boebert won reelection for her Colorado house seat by a gap of 546 votes in 2022. In 2020,

Mariannette Jane Miller-Meeks won by six votes in Iowa. Had every voter stayed away from the ballot box with the mentality that their vote “did not matter,” each of those races could have gone a very different way.

The right to vote should never be ignored or disregarded. Voting, even in midterms, decides the country’s future and gives each citizen a voice,

however loud.