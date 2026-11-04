‘WandaVision’ captivates audiences

By Genevieve Presley Multimedia Reporter

“WandaVision” is a Disney Plus original Marvel series which premiered on January 13, 2021. Featuring nine episodes, the show follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision living an idyllic life in Westview, New Jersey while shifting through a variety of sitcom-like realities.

“WandaVision” was the first series in the MCU that I watched, and it instantly blew me away. I really enjoyed the transformation from black and white to color, as well as the story behind the show as a whole. There was not a single moment that I was not captivated by this truly riveting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The town of Westview was extremely fascinating, and I loved getting the chance to see more of Vision since he is now one of my top favorite characters. The reality shifts were also mesmerizing, keeping me at the edge of my seat the entire time.

When it comes to the episodes, my favorites were definitely episode one, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience,” episode three, “Now In Color,” and episode six, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” Firstly, I love all of these titles because they add to the sitcom elements presented in the show in a way that is so delightful and captures viewers attention. These were also all really gripping episodes, and as I watched each one I could not wait to see what would happen next. I honestly believe that “WandaVision” is one of the best projects in the MCU and these episodes as well as the whole series truly reflects that. For that reason, it is definitely going to be one of those shows that I will end up watching again and again, it is simply just that good. The writers and production crew did a phenomenal job bringing “WandaVision” to life, and for that reason alone it is easy to see why it is one of Marvel’s most talked about and successful streaming shows. I wish that I could rate more than five stars because “WandaVision” was without a doubt one of the best shows that I have ever seen, not just in the MCU but in general. I am confident that Marvel fans all around the world will without a doubt love it just as much as I did and I’m so happy that I decided to watch it.