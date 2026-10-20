Voting season is here! Act fast before you miss the deadline!

By Alyssa rains Ranger Reporter

The 2026 Midterm elections will take place on Nov. 3, allowing citizens to vote on their representatives for federal, state, and local levels. Amarillo College’s Student Life Office offered students the opportunity to register to vote until Oct. 5, and students now prepare to send in their votes.

The midterm elections in Texas approach quickly as the time to register expired on Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting runs from Oct. 19 until Oct. 30, followed by election day the next week. Major positions are up in the air, and every vote matters. The highest profile polls land on the race for U.S. Senator. John Cornyn currently represents Texas along with Ted Cruz, whose term ends in 2031. Defeating Cornyn in the primary runoff, Ken Paxton, who currently works as Texas’ Attorney General, serves as the Republican candidate. The Democratic candidate, James Talarico, holds one of Texas’ 38 seats in the House of Representatives. The current Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, seeks reelection this November, facing Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa. While Paxton runs for Senate, Republican Mayes Middleton runs against Democrat Nathan Johnson for Attorney General. For Lieutenant Governor, incumbent Dan Patrick runs for his fourth term against Democrat Vikki Goodwin. Acting Comptroller Don Huffines faces Democrat Sarah Eckhart, while Republican Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham looks for a second term against Democrat Benjamin Flores. The incumbent Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller, lost the Republican nomination to Nate Sheets, who faces Clayton Tucker on the ballots this November. “It’s important to recognize how the government is set up,” said Marketing Event Specialist Kayla Sell, who registered students at AC. “The president, obviously, is the big name,

but he or she doesn’t necessarily control everything. It’s

all of the representatives

working together.”

The last day to register to vote was Oct. 5. The Student Life Office offered a quick and easy way to register in preparation for November. In one small packet, students could fill out highlighted sections with information such as their name, contact information, address, as well as the last four digits of their social security number or their drivers license number. Student Life would then turn in the form, and students received their voter registration card in the mail.

Becoming registered to vote in United States elections is only the first step of a very important process. Now, Texas looks to the midterms for new and prepare to head to the polls. Changes in the state. Every voter has a voice, even among mass numbers. Many college-aged students shy away from the polls come election day, but younger voters actually prove to be very important to elections. As politicians fluctuate, the majority of voters stay the same. By keeping up to date on

policy changes, candidates, and the current news, voters have a say in where their

future heads.

“It’s important to vote at any age, but specifically for college age,” Sell said. “You’re voting for your future, the future that you want to happen.”

Student Life organized many opportunities for AC’s students to register, and the front desk directed many students through the process over a few weeks. Ahead of early voting beginning on the 19th, they hope to provide students with a non-partisan voting guide to educate those unsure of the candidates and and what they stand for. The website votetexas.gov provides plenty of helpful information for Texas voters, including offering pointers on what to expect on the ballot, information about the candidates, and how to check

your registration.

On Oct. 19 and beyond, citizens can place their vote at one of the many voting locations in Amarillo, depending on their registered county. This includes, but is not limited to: the Southwest Branch Public Library, Randall Country Annex, and Comanche Trail Church of Christ for Randall county. For Potter county, registered voters can visit the Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library, the Santa Fe Building, the Tri-State Fairgrounds and many more. Both counties have posted voting locations online that voters can turn to if unsure. Until then, AC encourages students to research and prepare to head to the polls.