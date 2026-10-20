Badgers Fall to NMMI at First Bank Southwest Center

By CRANSTON HORNE Page Editor

Badgers Fall to New Mexico Military Institute 3-1 After Close Four-Set Battle Amarillo College fell to New Mexico Military Institute 3-1. The Badgers won the opening set 25-23 but dropped the next three sets 25-20, 25-20, and 25-23. Amarillo College battled throughout the match but was unable to close out the final three sets. In the final set. Amarillo College fought back into the game but fell just short, losing 25-23 to close out the match.

The New Mexico Military Institute team delivered a strong offensive performance against the Amarillo College Badgers at First Bank Southwest Center. NMMI finished with a .268 hitting percentage and 61 total kills. Kiara Ramirez led the attack with 14 kills on 27 attempts, posting an impressive .481 hitting percentage while also recording 3 service aces and 2 blocks. Anniston Lustig also contributed 14 kills on 34 attempts with a .294 hitting percentage. Leila Ayala added 10 kills, while Lajla Glamoc finished with 7 kills and Chava Nuckols contributed 6 kills on 13 attempts. Tessa Watson was highly efficient, recording 4 kills on just 9 attempts for a .444 hitting percentage. The team also received contributions from Emma Morita, Maria Konwerska, and Xiomara Cobian. Overall, the balanced attack and efficient hitting helped the team maintain pressure throughout the match.

The Badgers received contributions from across the lineup, with several players stepping up offensively and defensively. Berkley Harper led the Badgers with 14 kills on 48 attacks, while Samantha Cardona added 10 kills and a .182 hitting percentage. Delany Galligan also recorded 10 kills and added 3 aces, providing a spark from the service line. Emery Bryan contributed 9 kills, while Chayse Wilson finished with 5 kills. Kinzee Crow added 4 kills and 2 blocks, helping the Badgers at the net. London Baker and Tyler Pool also contributed defensively as Amarillo College continued to battle throughout the match. The balanced performance demonstrated the Badgers’ depth and the ability of multiple players to make an impact when their team needed it.

Amarillo College will return to action with three upcoming matches. The Badgers will travel to New Mexico Junior College on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in Hobbs, New Mexico. The Badgers will then return home to face Midland College on Oct. 17. at 2 p.m. at the First Bank Southwest Center before hosting Odessa College on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in Amarillo. Odessa College defeated Amarillo College in straight sets on Sep 26, 2026, winning 3–0. Odessa took the first set 25–20, the second set 28–26, and the third set 25–19 to secure the match victory. Amarillo battled throughout the contest but was unable to overcome Odessa’s strong performance.