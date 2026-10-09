Student Life helps students connect

By ALYSSA RAINS Multi-Media Reporter

As a new school year begins, students not only find themselves under the weight of new classes, but also the challenge of finding a healthy social life. Amarillo College’s Student Life Program offers a perfect solution to such a dilemma.

Amarillo College’s Student Life program organizes a variety of student led events every week. From short activities to informational fairs, each event presents students with valuable experiences and an important foundation for the rest of their time in college.

“While students are here to primarily learn about the subject matter for their future careers, campus involvement helps transform that knowledge into a complete personal and professional foundation,” Director of Student Life Amber Hamilton said.

The first term of the 2026-2027 school year began with welcome week, a series of events held for new students as they acclimate to life on campus. With an abundance of claimable prizes, students swarmed the clocktower all week long, bringing the activities to life. Notably, held on August 25th, Badger Connect laid out many of AC’s offered clubs. By connecting new and returning students with a welcoming group in a variety of fields, Student Life hopes to provide opportunities to connect with others and foster a sense of community.

“Activities like these allow me to socialize with other people that I would have never talked to otherwise,” Freshman Maysen Splawn said.

The Vibe Check Mental Health Fair kicked off September on campus, providing free food and a resource fair that took over the sidewalks. In honor of suicide prevention month, a “vibe check” fair filled with fun activies uplifted many students before, after, and between classes. The Resource Fair took place about a week later, offering students the opportunity to register to vote as well as get involved in the community. Going hand in hand with the resource fair, the Student Government Association hosted a hygiene drive which benefited the Advocacy and Resource Center. Next, Fall Fest partnered with Joe Taco to bring the campus a Mad Hatter themed celebration. With games, food and music, students visited booths and played games as the school year officially got into swing.

“I want students to know and feel that they belong here,” Hamilton said. “It’s important that students feel valued, seen, and connected, and the Student Life department is committed to creating that environment for all our students.”

As the student body changes, so must the student life program. Two new additions to Amarillo College offer rewards and more: Burrow Rewards and Badger CLAWS. Within burrow rewards, students not only expand their social skills by attending events, but they also earn points. Simply by being present and checking in at the fairs and games held throughout the year, Student Life awards points that cash out for prizes. Additionally, Badger CLAWS impacts the student body in a different way. As an online co-curricular program, it does not interfere with classwork or busy schedules, and instead allows students to work at their own pace. It offers knowledge in five areas: Connection, Launch, Awareness, Wellness, and Service. After completion, students earn a certificate as well as prizes.

“Getting involved helps students navigate this new experience and gain so many benefits along the way,” Hamilton said.

Throughout the semesters, events cater to students and their interests. By building a strong community on campus, students not only find a place they feel they belong, but also develop skills that help them in the workplace and beyond.