Balanced attack fuels 3-2 comeback

The Amarillo College Badgers rally together despite their loss to New Mexico Junior College.

PHOTOS BY CRANSTON HORNE | The Ranger

By CRANSTON HORNE Multi-Media Reporter

The Amarillo Badgers volleyball team took a tough loss to New Mexico Junior College 3-2 on September 18th. The Badgers came out firing on all cylinders winning the first two sets, both with a score of 25-19. New Mexico Junior College rallied back winning the next three sets 25-20, 25-22,

and 15-8.

Amarillo College put together a strong team effort against New Mexico Junior College, with several players making important contributions throughout the match. Berkley Harper led the team offensively with 13 kills on 33 attempts and a .303 hitting percentage, finishing with 14 total points. Samantha Cardona added 9 kills on 31 attempts, while Delany Galligan contributed 7 kills, 5 aces, and 10 total points. Emery Bryan and Chayse Wilson also provided offensive production with 7 and 6

kills, respectively.

Defensively, London Baker led Amarillo College with 25 digs, followed by Tyler Pool with 19 digs. Galligan also recorded 5 digs and 5 aces, helping provide a strong all-around performance. Overall, Amarillo College showed balanced contributions from its offensive and defensive players, demonstrating teamwork and determination against New Mexico JC. New Mexico Junior College received strong individual performances throughout the match, with several players making important contributions on offense, defense, and at the service line. Xina Cortez led the team offensively with 17 kills on 59 attempts, finishing with 18 total points. Blanka Piecyk also delivered an efficient offensive performance, recording 15 kills on 30 attempts for a .433 hitting percentage and 16.5 total points. Sixtine Deprecq added 10 kills on 22 attempts while posting a .364 hitting percentage and 14 total points.

Maia Carignano Stornini provided a strong all-around performance with 34 assists, three service aces, and 13 digs. Laura Skerkoski contributed five kills, 18 digs, and two assists, while Lauren Shiplet recorded 23 digs to help anchor the team’s defensive effort. Lexi Medrano was highly efficient offensively, recording three kills on five attempts for a .600 hitting percentage. Sarah Boeno de Sousa added seven kills, while Tiana Hughes contributed five kills and

six digs.

On the season Berkley Harper has been one of Amarillo College’s leading offensive players, recording 12 kills per match with a .313 hitting percentage. Delany Galligan has also provided a strong offensive presence, averaging 1.67 kills per set while adding 10 service aces and 19 total points. Samantha Cardona has contributed 14 kills and 18 total points, while Emery Bryan has recorded 16 kills and 19 total points. Chayse Wilson has added 14 kills and 17 total points, while Maevyn Wunsch has contributed 10 kills and 11 total points. From the service line, London Baker has recorded six aces, while Galligan has added 10.

Defensively, London Baker has led the Badgers with 46 digs, followed by Tyler Pool with 32 digs. Delany Galligan has recorded 56 digs, while Samantha Cardona has added 40. The team has also recorded 22 total blocks, showing contributions on both sides of the net. The Badgers next game will be against Midland College in Midland on

September 23rd.