‘Practical Magic’ sequel enchants

By Genevieve Presley Multi-Media Reporter

REVIEW

On September 10, the sequel to the beloved classic “Practical Magic” was released in theaters. Twenty-eight years after the original film, “Practical Magic 2” continues the story of the Owens family as they must confront dark secrets and make sacrifices for one another in order to break the curse explored in the first movie. The main cast features the return of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, in addition to newcomers such as Joey King and Maisie Williams. According to Deadline, the film debuted at number one at the box office with $30 million and a total of $46 million globally, which is a slow start against its $75 million budget.

When I first heard that “Practical Magic 2” was going to be released, I knew that I wanted to go see it as an avid fan of the first film. However, as many do when it comes to sequels, I wondered if it would live up to the original, and when I did see it during opening weekend, I ended up being highly pleased by the outcome.

Upon viewing “Practical Magic 2,” the main thing that stood out to me was the acting. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman both did a remarkable job reprising their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens which reminded me a lot of the first film and it was so captivating getting the chance to see them share the big screen together again. Most notably though, I was extremely fascinated by Joey King’s portrayal of Kylie Owens. I have admired Joey King for a long time and think she is a really talented actress, and this phenomenal film was certainly no exception. As I watched her bring this new version of the character to life, I could not possibly imagine anyone better for

the role.

In addition to the acting, I highly enjoyed the overall storyline of the movie, specifically the fact that it seemed similar to the original while standing out in its own way. It was so delightful getting to experience this new chapter in the story of the Owens family and it was truly riveting, keeping me on the edge of my seat the entire time.

I, of course, cannot mention “Practical Magic 2” without talking about the promotional techniques that came with the release of the film, specifically the merchandise available for moviegoers to purchase when going to see the film. I always enjoy seeing these items before going to see a new movie, and the collection for this one without a doubt exceeded my expectations, just like the film itself. I purchased the black cat gripper cup and appreciated how high quality and detailed it was. Overall, I rate “Practical Magic 2” five out of five stars and I highly recommend going to see it. Whether you, like me, are a fan of the original or just looking for a good time filled with lots of enchantment, this is the film for you.