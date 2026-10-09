‘The Space They Left’ addresses grief, healing

By Anthony Lopez. Multi-Media Reporter

Each year during September, most individuals continue their lives as they would during any other month. While getting caught up in everyday distractions such as grades, relationships and employment complications is familiar to many people, the growing acknowledgment of September’s significance continues to expand through both experience

and perspective.

Suicide Awareness Month serves as an essential reminder that breaks the silence surrounding a deeply urgent public health crisis, one that people we encounter every day may be quietly experiencing. Fortunately, the voices of those affected by suicide loss are being heard through a new documentary addressing a topic many consider difficult to discuss.

“The Space They Left” is a new three-part documentary produced by Panhandle PBS. The series explores the struggles and losses experienced by those affected by suicide while giving audiences insight into the grief carried by those impacted by a death by suicide. The documentary emphasizes the value of communal support systems and how effective resources can help prevent the loss of a loved one.

In early September, Panhandle PBS screened two showings of Episode One, titled “Crisis and Coping.” The episode focuses on the immediate effects of losing a loved one and how coping mechanisms can help individuals navigate grief and trauma.

Director and former Amarillo College student Devin Singleton discussed his experiences with suicidal grief and the reasons this documentary was important for him to create, including his personal experience with the loss of his brother, Grant, in early 2026.

At the documentary’s core is an exploration of loss and trauma among family members and friends who struggle with the guilt and pain of moving forward without someone as important as a sibling or other close loved one. The episode also includes discussions with survivors of suicide attempts, including personal accounts of suicidal thoughts and the circumstances surrounding their struggles.

Although persistent mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts are discussed throughout the a episode, the documentary also emphasizes alternative ways of coping with those struggles. Forensic suicidologists and psychologists discuss approaches to suicide prevention and recovery. Dr. Frank Campbell recommends “taking a step back and admiring the things that may be overlooked. Suicide isn’t a forever state of mind, and with time, it can change.”

Several other experiences are showcased throughout the episode, including Jason Crespin’s account of discovering his deceased brother, as well as Amber Richmond’s experience with the deaths of both her brother and father, which unfortunately have severe detriments on not only mental health but physical health as well.

Episode One concludes with a bittersweet montage honoring loved ones who have died and examining the lasting grief experienced by those affected by suicide loss.

The next two episodes are scheduled to be released throughout the remainder of Suicide Awareness Month.

Suicide is a sensitive topic that unfortunately affects communities and families across the country. Those experiencing suicide loss may struggle in ways that others do not always recognize. Through informative documentaries such as “The Space They Left,” audiences may gain a greater understanding of the importance of recognizing signs of depression, supporting those who are struggling and creating opportunities for more open conversations about suicide and mental health.