Live local Jazz groups take over October 

By Marisa Tabaras

Student Reporter

Amarillo College and Center City of Amarillo are teaming up once again to present Jazztober.

The 11th season of Jazztober will return every Tuesday in October from 6-7:30 p.m. at 1000 Polk Street.

AC Music Professor, Dr. Jim Laughlin, said he played a big role in the event’s inception.

“People had been asking that June Jazz go into additional months. I started Jazztober per community requests.” Laughlin said Jazztober is a gift to the community, and it helps support artists. “Compensating the musicians is a priority,” he said. “Local businesses donate funds to compensate the musicians.”

Jazztober gives AC recording arts students a live hands-on experience to showcase the skills they’ve learned in class.

The students help setup and operate the sound system during the month-long event. “It’s going to be a very fun experience getting to attend and be part of the crew running the show,” Jordan Nuner, a mass media major, said. “It gives students the opportunity to learn how to work with live sound equipment and run a live show.” Nuner said part of her job at Jazztober will be running wires and making sure everything works.

Nuner is not the only student excited about Jazztober. Mass Media major, Preston Bongers , said he is looking forward to helping out. “Working on the sound with my classmates will be a great experience for us. Plus, I haven’t been to Jazztober before so it should be plenty of fun,” he said.

Laughlin said he chose the Bivins home for the location of Jazztober when he drove by it once. He thought it would make a nice concert location,because of the beautiful home, porch and lawn.

Laughlin said 500 people usually attend, depending on the weather. Families and their pets are welcome to enjoy the evening. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, food and beverages while they take in the sights and sounds of the evening.