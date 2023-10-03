Recent note-taking habits spark attention

By Laci Grosser

Student Reporter

In light of the new academic year, some AC faculty have noticed a change in their students’ normal note-taking habits. “From my experience, what I’m learning and seeing with the students I work with, note-taking is actually something that people don’t do as often anymore,” Adam Aguayo, success coach and first year seminar instructor, said. “I do think it depends on the subject of course, but for the students I work with, note-taking is definitely taking a totally different approach from when I was a student several years ago.”

Some students have theories as to why note-taking is not as common. “I wouldn’t say that they are refusing to, but I would say they’re not acknowledging it as a useful option,” Ben Tyson, a video effects major, said. “What I’ve seen, is that people see the opportunity, but they just sit there. It’s not a direct refusal, as in ‘I’m not going to do this.’ It’s more of ‘I don’t want to do this, so I’m not going to.’”

Some students said there are a difference, between high school and college note-taking, and that those differences may be a contributing factor. “I feel like a lot of the students are fresh out of high school, so I think they’re so used to things in high school, that they don’t realize how different it can be in college,” Charlie Glear, an English major, said. “I think a lot of them just sit back and wait for the instructor to provide it to them.”

Glear said there are different ways to tackle note-taking. “The first two times I just write it in whatever pen or pencil I have accessible, and then keep myself organized and use it as a reference later,” Glear said. “I do go back and color code and re-write my notes.”

Students have different note-taking strategies depending on their needs and classes. “Some people record the lectures on their phones and go back and listen to them later and transcribe them,” Glear said. “Find whatever works for you, whether it be handwritten, computer or recording it. Do something that makes sure you have the notes because not every instructor will put it on Blackboard.”

Aguayo notes that the way to effective note-taking begins with understanding that the point of this process is to summarize the information given. “Don’t be stuck in the moment of making sure your notes are perfect,” Aguayo said. “Get the concept down when you’re making the notes, and you can always go back and revise.”