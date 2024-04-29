Cross country unveils new talent

By Lance Hooper

Sports Editor

Amarillo College’s cross country team is gearing up for an exciting fall season with their newly announced 2024 recruiting class.

Head coach, Sean Hargrove, proudly unveiled the talented group of athletes who are poised to hit the ground running and make their mark on the collegiate circuit.

With recruitment efforts now signed, sealed and delivered, the Badgers are primed to strengthen their team and compete at the highest level. Coach Hargrove’s strategic selection process has undoubtedly brought in a blend of skill, determination, and potential that will bolster the team’s performance.

The majority of the group derives from schools in the Texas Panhandle as 11 of the 14 recruits attended high schools in the area.

The women’s team will grow from five athletes just one season ago to 11 next upcoming season with the addition of 10 recruits; with eight of whom signed a letter of intent and two walk-ons to bring the Badgers in for a strong showing.

Recruits for the Lady Badgers include Tascosa’s Mallory Moore, a pair of Dumas High sisters Mia and Yaya Lujan, Midland Legacy’s Mia Regalado and Isabella Reyna, Caprock’s Jordan Mackie, Randall’s Beatrice DeSantiago, Sanger’s Savannah Belcher, Hereford’s Daisy Ruelas and Claude’s Ashley Maddox.

The Badger men’s team will feature four incoming runners next fall. Tascosa’s Lane Kenney, and Dumas High’s Noah Williams and Brian Corona, and Randall’s Marty Fletcher have signed LOI’s with the program. The AC men’s squad is projected to have eight runners on the roster next fall, including four returners.

In total, the Amarillo College cross country program is set to have 19 runners competing for their respective squads next fall.

Soon-to-be sophomores Hugo Briones and Jerin Perkins are projected to lead the Badgers men’s team. The duo were the No. 2 and No. 3 runners for the Badgers men’s team as freshmen.

Elaina Arredondo will be the lone returner for the women’s team. She was the most improved runner for either Badger XC team last season.

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming season, fans and supporters eagerly await the opportunity to see these promising athletes in action.

With dedication, hard work and teamwork, the Badgers aim to leave their mark on the cross country scene and uphold the proud tradition of excellence at Amarillo College.