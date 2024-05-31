‘Walker’ continues to captivate with dark twists, riveting drama

Courtesy Photo |

By GENEVIEVE PRESLEY

Columnist

As new episodes of “Walker” season four continue to air, fans are treated to the show’s trademark intense moments. In the past weeks, episodes two through seven have been released. If you were to ask me, they sure have turned out to be the darkest, most exhilarating ones yet.

In episode two, “Maybe It’s Maybelline,” mystery and suspense increases when Maybelline, an 80-year-old grandmother and witness is in crucial need of protection, leaving Cordell, Trey and Cassie to keep her safe.

This was a truly interesting installment with tons of exciting twists and turns that kept me reeled from the first scene all the way to the last. I especially enjoyed getting introduced to Maybelline. Although it does not seem likely that she will become a season regular, her character arc was a new experience in the “Walker” universe and I cannot wait to see if there will be anymore new characters in the episodes to come.

In “Lessons From The Gift Shop,” fans get to see more of Stella and August as Liam confides in Cordell about challenges involving Stella. Meanwhile, August struggles as he begins his future endeavors. This is definitely my favorite episode in season four so far. Seeing the primary focus mainly on Stella and August was beyond riveting and needless to say, I was not disappointed.

As season four’s most shocking episode yet, “Insane B.S. and Bloodshed” features a crazy serial killer case, startling realizations and a ton of secrets. Everything in this episode was so suspenseful and compelling. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, which is why this one unquestionably ranks as my second favorite.

Episode five, “We’ve Been Here Before,” picks up right where the previous one left off. The serial killer case resumes causing Cordell to relive past memories while Stella and August continue to search for answers of their own. I was hooked once again, as there was not a single bad moment in this one. Everything was perfect, from the incredible acting to the mind blowing plot twists and from the moment that the end credits rolled I could not stop thinking about what would happen next.