Spectacular circus of irony

COURTESY PHOTO |

OPINION By LANCE HOOPER

Sports Editor

Ah, the paradox, where the absurd meets the absurdly absurd. Just when we think we’ve seen it all, ex-president-turned-entertainer-turned-court jester pulls another stunt that leaves us scratching our heads and laughing in hysterics.

Picture this, the maestro of mayhem, the conductor of chaos, simultaneously hawking Bibles to his devotees while they gleefully set other books ablaze. In one corner, there’s 45, decked out in his signature red tie and smug grin, peddling Bibles like a modern-day P.T. Barnum. “Step right up, folks! Get your very own branded Bible, complete with a gold-plated cover and a complimentary toupee-shaped bookmark. Limited edition, folks, get ’em while they’re hot.” The sales pitch continues, Send us $60 dollars now, and we’ll send you your gifts later.”

Meanwhile, in another corner, his loyal supporters are busy building a bonfire of books, tossing anything that doesn’t bear the seal of approval into the flames with no remorse.

Here we have the self-proclaimed defender of free speech, profiting off the sale of a book revered by millions, while his followers gleefully incinerate anything that challenges their narrow worldview. It’s like watching a circus act where the clowns are also the ringmasters, and the audience is both horrified and oddly entertained. So, as the flames of fanaticism lick at the edges of reason, let us raise a glass to the absurdity of it all and marvel at the spectacle unfolding before our eyes.

After all, in the grand circus of life, sometimes you’ve just gotta sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show.

And with 45 at the helm, you can bet it’s going to be one hell of a pony show so buckle up, America, and prepare yourself for the greatest show on Earth. The extravaganza of Bible bonanzas and book burnings. Because in the land of the free and the home of the brave, freedom of religion is freedom from religion and, anything is possible, and reality is often stranger than fiction.