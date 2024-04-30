AC volleyball prepares for summer camps

By Lance Hooper

Sports Editor

Amarillo College’s volleyball team has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the collegiate sports arena. With a combination of talent, dedication and strategic coaching, the team has been setting new heights and leaving a mark on the volleyball landscape.

Led by Coach Scott Sandel the team has been making waves in their 2023 season. Sandel, a seasoned coach with years of experience, has instilled a culture of excellence and hard work within the team, pushing each player to reach their full potential.

The Amarillo College volleyball program is excited to announce its full camp slate for 2024. Badger head coach Sandal will hold three camps this upcoming summer for campers in grades 5-12.

Individual skill camps are scheduled to take place at the FirstBank Southwest Center – home of the Badger volleyball team – from July 17-19 and July 22-24.

The July 17-19 camp will be for campers in grades 5-8. The July 22-24 camp is for campers in grades 9-12.

All individual camp sessions are three hours – 9 a.m. to noon. The cost for the individual skill camps is $140 per camper.

The Amarillo College and Caprock Volleyball Camp – for Caprock High School attendees only – will be held at the FirstBank Southwest Center on June 17-18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The cost to participate is $65 per camper.

Looking ahead, the future is bright for Amarillo College volleyball. With a talented roster of players and a coaching staff dedicated to success, the team is poised to continue its winning tradition for the 2024 fall volleyball season to come.

As they strive for greatness both on and off the court, Amarillo College volleyball serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination and teamwork.