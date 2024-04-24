Welcoming change, vision at AC with new leadership

EDITORIAL

Change is on the horizon at Amarillo College as we prepare to welcome a new president. With this transition comes, not just a shift in leadership, but an opportunity to revitalize the college’s commitment to its mission statement: “Transforming our community and economy through learning, innovation and achievement.”

As members of the AC community, a new chapter of academic excellence and goals stand afoot at the door. For many years, AC has provided students with a strong academic foundation, regardless of whether they choose to attend a university or the workforce right away.

This institution embraces the promise of positive change and eagerly anticipates a leader who not only embodies the values outlined in the mission statement but actively works to integrate them into the fabric of our institution.

We, The Ranger staff, have expectations for the incoming president. Those expectations go beyond the traditional constraints of administrative duties. As the Amarillo College board of regents prioritized, the new president must show the qualities of being passionate about data-informed student success, being a visionary risk-taker, having the capacity to build strong external partnerships to advance student success goals and strategies and being committed to maintaining the institution’s fiscal health, among others.

Above all, we need a leader who will not only steer the college with a strategic vision but will also immerse themselves in the heart of the Badger community with genuine engagement.

We long for a president who pays close attention to the voices of students and faculty, and who understands their hopes and wants. This means more than just attending events and meetings; it involves establishing meaningful connections, understanding the challenges and triumphs of individuals, finding ways to overcome barriers and celebrating their successes.

In his nine years of service, former AC President Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, supported various programs that have received widespread statewide and national recognition. The college’s respected body of work under his leadership is extensive, including, among other accomplishments, increased completion rates from 19 percent in 2014 to 60 percent in 2022; dramatic increases in labor-market outcomes; reaccreditation with zero recommendations, widespread physical renovations and even its receiving of a $15 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

In addition, under Lowery-Hart’s leadership, AC also reached national recognition with the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

Amarillo College has continually proven that they have the potential to reach the stars, but the work should not stop there. A focus on continuous improvement and innovation, coupled with higher retention rates, increased success rates in classes and improved advertising of resources on campus, will ensure that they not only reach the stars but also explore new galaxies of possibilities within students’ lives. AC can contribute to life-changing experiences and lasting effects in education by putting an emphasis on flexibility, teamwork and student-centered methods, which will also create a vibrant community of learners.

Being a leader or a college president does not imply that that person is entirely in control and knows everything. However, what it does imply is that that person should listen and be the type to collaborate with students, the maintenance person, the faculty and the parent. It is critical that they, as well as their incoming staff, maintain an awareness and compassion since their interactions with each individual will be unique, and they will learn more by listening than by saying or doing.

A student should never be considered as just another percentage rate in a pile of paper, but as an individual who deserves personalized attention, support and guidance to flourish academically, emotionally and socially. Every student is a story waiting to be understood, a dream waiting to be realized and a future waiting to be shaped with care and respect.

We need to be confident in Amarillo College’s next leader, that they can handle any issues we may face. It is always appropriate to admit that there can be things to improve and measures that need to be accomplished that will always seek to improve the community.

By setting an example and collaborating with the university’s established governance groups, you demonstrate to the campus that you have faith in them and are willing to try new things. It is necessary to have an open mind and a desire to learn about many subjects, people, locations and unforeseeable events. Many people view Amarillo College as a safe environment, and we want to see that perception of the college continue to develop in a positive manner.

Our shared vision for Amarillo College’s future under the new administration encompasses a seamless alignment of activities, values and results. Our ideal president would lead by example, reflect the spirit of transformation and encourage everyone in the Badger community to strive for excellence.