Garber trilogy bewitches readers from beginning

“Once Upon A Broken Heart” is the first book in the trilogy of the same name written by American author Stephanie Garber. It was published in 2021 and is currently on the list of top books that everyone is reading right now.

When Evangeline Fox learns that the love of her life will soon marry someone else, she makes a deal with

the bewitching and wicked Prince of Hearts in hopes of stopping the wedding, but eventually learns that bargaining with an immortal is a truly dangerous game that could change everything forever. Unfolding within each page is a spellbinding tale of love, betrayal and the consequences that come with making deals with powerful, otherworldly beings.

When reading this book, I found it impossible to choose just one favorite character. I was most drawn in to Evangeline, Jacks (also known as the Prince of Hearts) and Prince Apollo. I have read a lot of good books in my lifetime, but never once have I encountered characters as fascinating as these. They captivated me deeply as I constantly turned the pages, finding it difficult to put the book down for

just a second and felt so real to me, especially the Prince of Hearts in all his wickedness. Personally, I have never been the type of person who had a favorite villain in a book, but in this case Jacks definitely tops the list because he is so corrupt yet delightful at the same time which is incredible to me. Stephanie Garber did such an extraordinary job developing these remarkable characters who truly kept me guessing from beginning to end.

In addition to the characters, my favorite thing was the overall structure of the book. This compelling story was perfectly written and it is, without a doubt, one of the best books I have ever read. The pacing started off slow enough to build the world effectively. The plot twists were unbelievably fascinating along with the mysterious parts that followed, continuously keeping me guessing as I read every word and from the first page to the last I was hooked. It had everything from tragedy, to magic, curses and so

much mystery. I could not help but get lost in it and I am really happy that I decided to pick up this book. It was certainly a page-turner and I cannot wait to dive into the second one so I can see how the spectacular tale of Evangeline Fox and the Prince of Hearts continues.

Overall, I give this book a 10 out of 10 for the amazing characters, phenomenal storyline and overall how incredibly descriptive it was from the beginning all the way to the last page. If you are looking for a good book to read this spring that will really keep you guessing all the way through, let me be the first to recommend “Once Upon a Broken Heart.”

Given how much I enjoyed the first book in the trilogy, I will definitely be reviewing the next two books as I read them. I have no doubt that they will be just as good and I cannot wait to put into words what I think of them.