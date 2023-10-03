Claws Up podcast shines attention on AC athletics 

By Kimberly Reyes

Staff Reporter

Amarillo College’s FM90 and AC Athletics have joined together on a new project, “The Claws Up Podcast.”

The podcast will explore AC Athletics and feature interviews with coaches as well as baseball, volleyball and both men’s and women’s cross country players.

FM90’s Program Director, Amy Presley, is the co-host of this new project alongside Nathan Heuer, the sports information director. The podcast will air at 6p.m. every other Tuesday.

“The Claws Up Podcast started as a way to promote Badger Athletics,” Presley said. “We have great players and great coaches, so we wanted a way to highlight them with interviews. I think students would like to listen to hear their peers. We’ll be doing interviews with players who are also in their classes, who they’re possibly friends with. It’s always fun to hear someone you know on the radio.”

Heuer said he considers the podcast to be an effective way to spread information relating to AC Athletics to students because people love stories and getting to know other people.

“There’s still a lot of people out there who don’t even know we have athletics, and that’s largely because I wasn’t here during year one to be able to raise awareness,” Heuer said. “I have the sports knowledge, and I’m around the coaches all the time, so we really wanna bring insight to athletics. When you listen to an interview, you get additional insight, which helps build the brand of Badger Athletics,” he said “At the end of the day, when you listen to an interview you get to hear that individual speak. You get that first-hand experience of getting to listen to them and can come away from that experience thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a tremendous story.’ I think it will help integrate the athletes with listeners, the community and FM90.”

Heuer credited Presley for being the reason the podcast came to fruition. Having previously worked on “Check Me Out: A Podcast for Book Lovers” and her own personal true crime podcast called “What Happened to Dorien Thomas?” Presley lends her podcast experience to producing Claws Up.