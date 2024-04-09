Breaking stigma, embracing diagnosis

EDITORIAL

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a prevalent neurobehavioral disorder affecting both children and adults, hindering their ability to maintain focus, stay organized and complete tasks.

There has recently been a surge in adult ADHD diagnoses, with an estimated eight million adults affected in the U.S. alone.

However, despite this growing recognition, individuals seeking diagnosis and support often face skepticism or dismissal from medical professionals, perpetuating social stigmas and hindering progress toward mental health acceptance and awareness.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated ADHD symptoms for many adults, with prolonged screen time and social media engagement leading to heightened restlessness and diminished attention spans during quarantine. As restrictions eased, some found it challenging to readjust to pre-pandemic routines, prompting them to seek professional evaluation for potential ADHD.

However, even when presenting classic symptoms, individuals are frequently denied diagnosis based on arbitrary criteria, such as not having been diagnosed in childhood. This dismissal leaves many feeling confused and hopeless after years of struggling with unexplained difficulties in focus and organization.

Despite progress in mental health advocacy, outdated beliefs persist, such as the misconception that ADHD only affects children, or that it predominantly affects men over women. These misconceptions overlook the diverse ways ADHD can manifest across genders and age groups, underscoring the need for continued education and awareness efforts.

In recent years, mental health advocacy has become more and more prevalent in the media, guiding society in shedding the stigmas it holds against mental disorders and conditions. Forging a more accepting environment for many diagnosed with depression, anxiety, ADHD, ADD and OCD as a result. Specifically one in which an individual feels comfortable voicing the hardships and daily difficulties of their disorders after years of shame and fear of being minimized or dismissed.

It is crucial to recognize that ADHD can significantly impact individuals’ lives regardless of age or gender. Rejecting outdated stereotypes and embracing a more inclusive understanding of ADHD is essential in creating an environment where individuals feel empowered to seek support without fear of judgment or dismissal.

As more adults are diagnosed with ADHD, society must prioritize destigmatizing the disorder and fostering a culture of empathy and support for those affected.