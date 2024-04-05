AC’s Semkhor partnership ends

Courtesy Photo

By Anna Monroe

Senior Reporter

Amarillo College’s partnership with Semkhor productions to teach the Visual Effects (VFX) program at Amarillo College has ended after five years.

“We are no longer going to be in partnership with Semkhor, however we do have plans to continue to teach the students in the program.” Becky Burton, associate vice president of academic learning, said.

One of the major challenges the program faced was a lack of interest from students, evidenced by the program’s low enrollment numbers and according to AC officials, students who were enrolled in the program generally changed their majors before they completed the program.

“We don’t have a lot of students in the program. It’s been totally online and it’s hard,” Becky Easton, dean of liberal arts, said, “The instructor we have for VFX is working and has credits for major motion pictures, but he lives in Florida and is not moving to Amarillo.”

Burton has contacted students currently in the program to let them know about the change, and AC said they will continue to teach the program to students currently in the program.

“If they choose to stick with their major, we will do our best to help teach them.” Easton said, “It never went down hill, it just never took off. Very few students did the program with one or two classes. Five people max in each class, usually it was one or two.”