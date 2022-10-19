New book club connects readers, promotes literacy

By RYLEE CHERNE

Student Reporter



In an attempt to promote literacy on campus, some members of the national English honor society, Sigma Kappa Delta (SKD), have decided to start a new book club this year. Members of the club have selected “The Stranger” by Albert Camus as their first book to read.

The idea of starting a book club came from the current president of SKD, Rylee Moore, a mass media major. According

to Moore, this year is both her first year as president of SKD as well as the first year they have had a book club. “I came

up with the idea to start a book club to be around like-minded students that love reading as much as I do,” Moore said.

While the book club extension of SKD is still waiting on official college approval, many students are already looking forward to getting the reading started. “I feel like it’s a good book to start with,” D. Hill, a mass media major, said. “Although the book is not very long, it seems like it could be very interesting. I think those who decide to join our book club and read it with us won’t be disappointed.”

The aim of both SKD and the book club is to promote literacy among students by getting more people into reading, writing and discussing what they have read together. “I love storytelling of all kinds,” said Andrew Terry, a mass media major. “I’ve always read a lot and I always really enjoyed talking about the deeper themes and motivations behind stories, so this gives me a really cool opportunity to be able to do that.”

To be a member of SKD students have to have made at least a B in one English class, have above a 3.0 GPA and have completed one semester and 12 credit hours of classes. The book club has no restrictions to join. If any prospective students wish to join the book club, all they have to do is attend one of their meetings.

Meetings are held from 11:55 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. every other Thursday in Ordway Hall Room 206.

“Many people seem interested,” Moore said. “But we’re hoping to spread the word about it to get more people aware of it.”