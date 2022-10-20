AC Pride provides space for everybody

By JACLYN SOLIS

Student Reporter

AC Pride Club, a student-led organization centered on welcoming and celebrating all members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, is holding multiple themed events during the fall semester.

The first event AC Pride will be participating in is the pumpkin patch, Oct. 28 hosted by the Student Government Association. They are also handing out candy to the community during Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at AC.

On Nov. 28, the club will be hosting its biggest event of the semester, the Transgender Day of Remembrance event. This event is a candlelight vigil that focuses on the acknowledgment and remembrance of members of the trans community who have lost their lives for various reasons.

“It’s a really beautiful celebration because those people deserve it and our trans community. They deserve to heal from the trauma of having to see the people they love pass away for a variety of different reasons,” Micah Smith, club sponsor and Academic Success Center supervisor, said.

Smith said AC Pride focuses on the celebration of students for being their authentic selves, while also providing resources and education. “We make sure that our community in this school is a place that is prepared for our students because they deserve to be taken care of. They deserve to be not just welcomed but celebrated in everything they do and who they are,” she said.

While this organization was founded in 2017, the AC Pride temporarily disbanded and restarted in the fall of 2021, following the pandemic, which caused all student organizations to be canceled for a period of time. Organization members say they are eager to welcome new participants.

“Come find us,” said Smith. “We’re here for everybody. There are a lot of misconstrued ideas that we’re only for people in the LGBTQIA+ community, but that’s not the case. We’re here for allies, family members, friends and people who are generally cool and accepting, who can kick it. We want you all. There are no requirements you have to meet to be a part of this club. You can just show up and be supportive.”

The club is located on the Washington Street Campus in the Underground, in room 121 with meetings every other Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m.