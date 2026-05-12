How to leave AC with more than credits

By Zoe Hughes

Editor-in-Chief

Graduation is around the corner, which means it is time for caps, gowns and the sudden realization that college was not just about passing classes. At Amarillo College, the real takeaway is not only the credits on a transcript but also the experiences, connections and lessons that follow long after finals week ends.

Start by getting involved early. Joining a club, organization or campus publication introduces students to people outside their usual circle. Whether it is a competitive event like Club Clash or a weekly meeting that offers free pizza and conversation, involvement creates opportunities to build friendships and leadership skills. Those moments tend to last longer than any lecture notes.

Next, take advantage of campus resources. Amarillo College offers more than classrooms, including tutoring centers, advising and career and services. These resources are often underused, but they can make a significant difference. Seeking help or guidance is not a sign of failure; it is a strategy for success.

Students should also make an effort to connect with professors. Office hours may not sound exciting, but they are one of the easiest ways to build meaningful relationships. Professors can offer mentorship, recommendation letters and real-world insights that extend beyond the syllabus. A quick conversation after class can turn into a lasting professional connection.

Another key step is to gain experience outside the classroom. Internship, part-time jobs and volunteer work help students apply what they have learned. They also build confidence and create a clearer sense of direction after graduation. Even short-term experiences can leave a lasting impact.

It is also important to document the journey. Keeping copies of published work, projects or achievements helps students build a portfolio. These materials can be useful when applying for jobs or transferring to a university. More importantly, they serve as a reminder of how much progress has been made.

Finally, take time to enjoy the experience. College moves quickly, and it is easy to focus only on deadlines and exams. Attending campus events, spending time with friends and appreciating small moments can make the experience more meaningful. These are often the memories students carry with them long after graduation.

Leaving AC with more than credits is about being intentional. It requires stepping outside of comfort zones, making connections and embracing opportunities along the way.

The diploma may mark the end of this chapter, but the experiences gained along the way are what truly define it.