AC Student Speak – Cost of Living

ACrangerstaff is the official video channel for Amarillo College’s Ranger newspaper.
Subscribe to AC Ranger Staff YouTube Channel: @acrangerstaff
Watch more from AC Ranger Staff: https://www.youtube.com/user/ACrangerstaff
More videos…
Badger B.S.: BadgerBS
AC Student Media: AC Student Media
The AC Report: The AC Report
Students and Staff featured in the video:
Christina Flores – Student Speak Reporter
Jate Britton – Videographer
Monse Montes – Graphic Design Major
Clay Garrett – CIS Major
Raul Basilio – PTA Major
Theo Ruzicka – Business Administration Major
Music used in the video:
Song – Hot Club
Composer – Giulio Fazio
Youtube – @1973giulio
Checkout the AC Ranger Social Media Sites:
Facebook: theranger
Twitter: acranger
Instagram: acranger
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