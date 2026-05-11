AC Student Speak – NASA, Celebrities and Modern Day Heroes

May 11, 2026 The Ranger News & Feature Videos, Student Speak, Videos 0

ACrangerstaff is the official video channel for Amarillo College’s Ranger newspaper.

Subscribe to AC Ranger Staff YouTube Channel: @acrangerstaff

Watch more from AC Ranger Staff: https://www.youtube.com/user/ACrangerstaff

More videos…

Badger B.S.: BadgerBS

AC Student Media: AC Student Media

The AC Report: The AC Report

Students and Staff featured in the video:

Christina Flores – Student Speak Reporter

Jate Britton – Videographer

Vadym Kyriienko – Engineering Major

Jayla Martin – English Major

Lane Kenney – General Studies Major

Tyler Morgan – Education Major

Music used in the video:

Song – Background Music

Composer – prettyjohn1

Check out the AC Ranger Social Media Sites:

Facebook: theranger

Twitter: acranger

Instagram: acranger

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