AMOA brings new exhibits from counterculture artists

ANDREW TERRY | The Ranger One of Luger’s Regalia pieces from his solo “Reunion” installation at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

By AIDAN BLANKENSHIP

Student Reporter

The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) is adding two new installations to its gallery this semester. One artist takes a look at Native Americans and another shares current views and inspirations in paintings.

Overseen primarily by Curator of Arts Alex Gregory, the AMoA staff is excited to show off the new pieces. The AMoA is free, and conveniently for some students, is located on the Washington Street Campus next to the music and theatre building.

The first of the two new exhibits is “Reunion” by the artist Cannupa Hanska Luger. “What he’s done is kind of take a look at the mass extinction of the American bison, so that’s what some of the work is going to be about,” said Gregory. “He has made what he calls Regalia, a sculpture or costume that he wears and shoots video.”

Luger’s exhibit, which takes over the first and second floor of the museum, will be open from Sept. 17 through Dec. 31.

According to the AMoA website, “‘Reunion” is a solo exhibition at the Amarillo Museum of Art presented by multi-disciplinary artist Cannupa Hanska Luger. Utilizing performance, video, ceramics and monumental sculptural installation to tell a story about planetary interconnectivity, Luger urgently implores audiences toward relational repair—with each other, with more-than-human relatives and with the land. Traveling both backward through history and forward into the future, the work challenges and empowers humans to develop deeper kinship with the natural world.”

The museum’s third floor features another new exhibit from artist Shepard Fairey, named “Facing the Giant.” Here, he has several pieces featuring themes of war and political views. Fairey is known for the popular ‘Hope’ image of former president Obama many people are familiar with.

There is an interactive exhibit on the first floor where different activities are set up to craft and draw various pieces based on the paintings around the room. The exhibit encourages people to find inspiration all around them.

The AMoA also has its own education program. They offer art classes where children ages five through 11 can learn to draw, create and express themselves in their own way. “Students will draw, and they’ll work with ceramics and get to learn about famous artists,” Kegan Hollis, museum educator, said. These classes started on Sept. 14.