Hanson divides, conquers in new album ‘Red Green Blue’

COURTESY PHOTO

REVIEW

By ALDO AGUILAR

Student Reporter

Even though they may only be known for their break-out single “MMMBop,” Hanson shows that they are not confined by their big hit. To celebrate 30 years as a band, pop-rock trio Hanson shakes it up for their eighth studio album. “Red Green Blue” is made up of three separate EPs rolled into one cohesive LP.

Each band member took the reins to write and produce his own collection of songs; Taylor’s “Red,” Isaac’s “Green” and Zac’s “Blue.”

This approach brings together each individual voice but it still feels like a collective band effort. With the split effort, there is an even variety within each part of the project. Not one of the brothers sticks to just one genre or style. Instead, they opt for a blend that represents each brother’s creative touch. Taylor’s “Red” leans more toward a country feel.

“Child at Heart” opens with a fantastic focus on Taylor’s acoustic guitar and hopeful vocals before bursting into a huge anthemic chorus with layers of string and pianos that really elevate the song.

“Child at Heart” is an uplifting blast that oozes optimism. With vulnerable and open lyrics, which are enhanced by the demo of the song that offers a glimpse into the process of the making of the project. It is a great introduction to the project that hooks the listener in for a wonderful ride.

With a country feel leading the album, it is further echoed with songs “Rambling Heart” and the reflective, “Truth.” The last two songs of “Red” change into an 80s blues sound. With the change in sound, the journey into “Green” is seemingly effortless, though the grittier tone of Isaac’s voice certainly sets it apart from “Red.”

With a country vibe fused with a clear love of a cappella acts, the strength of his vocals really shine in the powerful, “The Gift of Tears.” Yet, it is in the more upbeat and joyous, “Write You a Song” where “Green” really excels.

While “Red” and “Green” perfectly complement each other, Zac’s “Blue” stands out immediately from the pack. Zac shows he is not afraid to stand out from his brothers and gives off an early Maroon 5 sound in his song “Bad” with defiant vocals.

He also brings high energy with the upbeat and exciting, “Don’t Let Me Down” showing the pop radio edge Hanson is capable of.

For the past 30 years, Hanson has proved time and time again why they are one of the world’s biggest independent acts.

“Red Green Blue” is a great representation of their sound, it also represents how they have grown and learned throughout the years.

While “Red Green Blue” could have been a disastrous mashup of the Hanson brothers, the album truly showcases the brother’s individualities, but feels like a single work regardless of who is in control.