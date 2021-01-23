‘The Queen’s Gambit’ captures audiences

“The Queen’s Gambit” has become an enormous hit for Netflix. The show takes place in the 1950s and 60s. The cinematography is astounding. I love the way the show recreates the time period with clothes, cars and even the food choices. The acting also really stands out as the actors fully embody their characters.

The limited series focuses on an orphaned girl who grows up striving to become a grandmaster at chess. The main character, Elizabeth (Beth) Harmon is sent to an orphanage where she becomes addicted to tranquilizers, which eventually leads to her addiction to alcohol when she grows older. At the orphanage, Harmon learns the game of chess from the janitor, Mr. Shaibel.

At first, Shaibel isn’t fond of Harmon, but as the months go by, he recognizes her talent, which is something I love so much about the story. During the 50s and 60s, women did not play chess, but there she is, proving every man wrong while defeating them all at the same time.

One thing that bothers me personally about the series is the sexual content, which did not seem necessary to the overall plot. All-in-all, the show has been liked by 98 percent of its viewers on Netflix. The show has seven episodes, each an hour long.