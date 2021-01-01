Registration underway for spring classes

By RILEY MORPHIS

and FLOREYA QUINTERO

Staff Reporters

Spring registration is underway at Amarillo College and AC officials are encouraging students to sign up before classes fill. “AC makes the registration process incredibly easy and it is more than appreciated,” Bethany Saldana, a business major, said. “It is nice to know that I don’t have to fight to better myself. It makes me feel as though AC believes in me just as much as I do.”

For students who took a break from school during the fall semester due to the pandemic, the upcoming spring semester will allow those students to get back on track to graduate.

“Sometimes schooling just doesn’t work into your life like you would like it to,” Miley Barber, a radiology major, said. Barber took time off from school due to COVID-19 and her work schedule. “Despite having to take a break from school, I know exactly where I am coming back to when I find the right time in my life to keep pursuing my education.”

College officials have announced that many spring semester classes will be taught in a tech-supported format rather than face-to-face due to the COVID-19. The majority of spring lecture classes will be held virtually through Zoom, Google Meets, or Blackboard Collaborate.

Some classes that require labs will have exceptions and will have split attendance days. Many students say they prefer meeting in person rather than meeting online.

“I enjoyed in-person classes way more than I will enjoy online learning,” Megan Dickenson, a nursing major, said. “I’ll miss seeing the professors and my peers.”

“In class, learning is way more beneficial,” Pedro Hernandez, a nursing major, said. “Students can focus more and get their work done without any distractions, and without procrastinating.” Hernandez also said it is hard to find motivation and silence in a busy household, whereas, in school, there are a limited number of excuses keeping him from doing his assignments and staying on task.

“I understand the need for transitioning to online classes; it’s for the greater good,” Ngan Trinh, a business administration major, said. “However, I personally prefer in-person classes. I honestly can’t hear my professors sometimes, my hearing is bad and the quality of the video can be bad sometimes.” Trinh also said that online classes cause problems for those who don’t have a reliable internet connection, although students can come to campus to use computer labs and The Underground.

The pandemic has also changed the way students planning to register will meet with their advisers. The majority of adviser meetings will be held virtually to ensure safety. Call AskAC at (806) 371-5000 to learn more about registration procedures or visit the AC website at www.actx.edu.