‘Animaniacs’ gets rebooted

By JESSIKA FULTON

Page Editor

In an era full of ubiquitous reboots and ever-evolving animation, it was only a matter of time before another classic was given a transformation. And that’s exactly what Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation did with the well-known cartoon series, “Animaniacs.”

“Animaniacs” was first produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. It was aired from 1993 to 1998 on FOX and then The WB, resulting in 99 fun-packed episodes.

Hulu first premiered the reboot in mid-September and received instinctive feedback from viewers on allusions of the witty remake. This amusing remake features the same beloved Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, who use Episode 1 of their own reboot to make scathing commentary on the evolving trend of reboots. Which was the perfect way to prepare the audience for the plentiful of jabs throughout the series.

This reincarnation of “Animaniacs” is dedicated mostly to the reflections of the alterations of society since the Warner siblings last surfaced from their water tower in 1998 and the change in culture that resulted in their release.

Of course, an “Animaniacs” reboot is not complete without also reincarnating its comedy sibling, “Pinky and The Brain.” This adds even more nostalgia to the remake and enjoyability of the series.

As someone who has watched the original series, I was overjoyed to see a 2020 remake of an amazing classic. The jokes in the reboot were relevant to Gen Z and millennials, not so much for kids under the age of 16. Meaning its demeanor was geared toward older audiences that would understand the political and controversial jokes.

For example, in one of the first episodes, they used a cyclops that resembled President Donald Trump as a form of punishment. The segment was filled with tons of jabs at Trump’s personality and his form of authority. To me, it was quite enjoyable and was funny enough to make me cringe and become speechless.

This reboot is perfect for anyone who loved the original series. It is also perfect for viewers that like cute cringy jokes about relevant 2020 topics.