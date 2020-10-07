I’m glad to see the definition of “Active.” That’s better than another local newspaper, which spits out numbers every day but usually doesn’t put it in context. The Ranger could provide a little more context, too: Overall, are these numbers better than last time, worse, the same? How do they compare to the beginning of the semester. But keep up the good work.
