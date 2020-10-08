Resource fair becomes 24/7 database

By EVAN STATON

Staff Reporter

Amarillo College’s ninth annual resource fair is going digital. This fair is held every year by the Advocacy and Resource Center to connect students to solutions.

This year, college officials have found a new way to give students what they need to succeed.

“The resource fair is an opportunity for students to learn about campus and community resources who have programs in place to help contribute to their success,” Ashley Guinn, the social services coordinator, said.

Guinn said that the pandemic has led her department to change its approach to the annual event.

“Due to COVID, we had to rethink this year’s resource fair. We are working on creating a database that students can access 24/7 from any electronic device that will list every resource a student would normally see in person at the fair,” Guinn said.

The resource database will be available by Oct. 1. Advocacy and Resource Center officials said that in the past, the fair was extremely successful.

“The resource fair is a great event to participate in to learn more about what resources are available,” Jordan Herrera, the director of social services, said.

“Every year we have over 100 students in attendance at the resource fair on the Washington Street Campus. We have received positive feedback from students that enjoyed the event,” said Guinn.

Guinn said that although she regrets having to cancel the fair because of COVID-19, as things transition to a digital format this year.

The database will provide students the chance to get the same type of support.