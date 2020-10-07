RBG leaves legacy for humanity

OPINION

By ALYSSA FANT

Staff Reporter

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived outside herself and the world is a better place because of it. On Sept. 18, the Supreme Court Justice, a woman’s rights activist and close friend to many, died at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was highly regarded for her service to her country as a law clerk, law professor, US court of appeals judge and finally, as a US supreme court justice. She became an important person in the United States for her efforts in not only women’s rights, but the rights of all Americans.

In the early 1970s, Ginsburg began arguing her first cases for human rights. She was praised for her persuasive skills in court and her strong morals. Despite her small stature, she was described as having a “tough as nails” attitude. She never gave up and would stand strong until the end, a quality many lack.

She championed many causes in her time, affecting changes including the Virginia Military Institute’s shift to accepting women, keeping firms from discriminating against pregnant women while hiring, and the right of single-parent men to receive child support. Whatever she did, she always strove for all people to be treated equally under the law.

Only days before her death, Ginsburg spoke with her granddaughter Clara, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” She was clearly worried about President Donald Trump and how he would replace her in the Supreme Court. If President Trump were to select the new Supreme Court justice before the election, then the ratio of conservative to liberal leaning judges would shift to 6-3.

Trump has recently stated that it is the Republican’s duty to replace Ginsburg quickly. Most people are imploring the court to wait until after the election to fill the vacancy, even going so far as to suggest launching a new impeachment inquiry to block the President Trump nominee.

It would be more respectful for the United States to live up to Ginsburg’s wishes and wait until after the election to replace her. Without a doubt, Ginsburg was one of the greatest Supreme Court justices for her stance on progressive issues, making her an inspiration for people, especially young women, across America.