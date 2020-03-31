AC professor honored

By Lauren Ebben, Editor-in-Chief

Mary Jane Johnson, professional opera singer and music professor at Amarillo College, will be honored in an awards ceremony hosted by the Amarillo Women’s Network on March 10.

Johnson will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, considered the highest honor of the AWN.

The AWN is an organization dedicated to providing networking opportunities and connecting women and businesses in the community, according to Katrina Atkins, past president and current chair for Career and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a woman in the region who has achieved milestones in a profession or career over a period of 15 years or more, according to Atkins.

A news release from the AWN described Johnson as “the celebrated soprano who has graced stages from Milan’s Teatro alla Scala to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.”

Denese Skinner, AC vice president of student affairs, is a keynote speaker for the awards ceremony.

“This organization creates important opportunities for women to get together and encourage each other in their professional connections,” she said.

“It creates a venue for those connections to happen.”

Additionally, the AWN will also give out the Career Achievement Award, which honors women “who have achieved a major career advancement or recognition in their profession within the preceding calendar year,” according to the AWN website.

The 2019 recipients of this award are Amarillo businesswomen Cindi Bulla, Marci Rae and Cathy Schick.

“We’d love the community to come out and help support these women and these achievements,” Atkins said.

The award ceremony is open to the public, though those who plan on attending are encouraged to RSVP to Atkins at 806-290-4045.

It will be held at 6 p.m. in Amarillo National Bank’s Skyline Room, 16th floor.

