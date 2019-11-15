Student Speak on gender Equality

How we came together to bring together all races, I think that is how we should do it.  Just promote a togetherness between the genders

Johnny Guzman, Business Major


I think to a certain extent gender equality has  already been achieved. What we have here seems to be pretty effective and equal for everyone,”

Logan Miller , History


“I don’t ever think it will be achieved because our society is already so caught up in ‘gay is wrong,’ ‘transgender is wrong,’ ‘gender is not real.’ For that to be achieved it will take a lot of work


Jazlynn Barbour , General Studies

