Student Speak on gender Equality

How we came together to bring together all races, I think that is how we should do it. Just promote a togetherness between the gendersJohnny Guzman, Business Major
Logan Miller , History
I think to a certain extent gender equality has already been achieved. What we have here seems to be pretty effective and equal for everyone,”
“I don’t ever think it will be achieved because our society is already so caught up in ‘gay is wrong,’ ‘transgender is wrong,’ ‘gender is not real.’ For that to be achieved it will take a lot of work
Jazlynn Barbour , General Studies
Leave a Reply