Yellow City Sounds Live concert approaches AC

By Caylee Hanna/ Staff Reporter

The Yellow City Sounds Live concert is a concert series that runs 75 minutes long without intermission. This upcoming concert will be taking place on and the performers will be Courtney Patton and Jason Eady.

This event will be occurring at Panhandle PBS on the Washington Street Campus on Nov. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and you must have a ticket in order to attend. Ticket sales end on Nov. 20 and the price for general admission is $10.

“Courtney Patton is a Texas native whose storytelling and songwriting is drawn from her own life, as seen in her third solo album, What It’s Like to Fly Alone, released in 2018,” said Chip Chandler, Panhandle PBS producer and one of the organizers of the concert series. “Jason Eady is an Americana singer-songwriter originally from Mississippi who’s now a vital part of the Texas country music scene. The singers, who are married, released a duets album, Something Together, in 2017.”

According to Chandler, this concert is a chance for people to experience the performer’s original songs and hear why the performer wrote the songs.

“The exclusive concert series offers intimate performances by a range of musical performers,” Chandler said. “Concerts run about 75 minutes without intermission, and artists share their original songs and some of the stories behind them.”

This event has already received support from the Amarillo community and is a joint production with other programs at AC.

“The in-studio series is a joint production of Panhandle PBS and Amarillo College’s FM90,” Chandler said. “Support for the 2019 Yellow City Sounds Live series is provided by the Gilliland Family Foundation, Reed Beverage and Amarillo West Hampton Inn.”

The performers said that they are excited to come perform at this event and encourage the audience to purchase their tickets soon.

In a Facebook post Eady wrote, “Amarillo, we can’t wait to come and play for you all at Panhandle PBS on Thursday, November 21st! Grab your tickets now.”

Even if people are unable to attend the Yellow City Sounds Live concert, there are other options to experience this event.

“The Panhandle PBS studio is an intimate venue, and we’ll sell no more than 100 tickets,” Chandler said. “We expect to have a sold-out crowd, and if people are unable to attend the concert in person, they can watch it live on our Facebook page or via Livestream.com, or they can listen live on Amarillo College’s FM90.”

