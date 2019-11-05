College eligible for $1 million prize

Lauren Ebben/ Editor in Chief

Amarillo College is eligible to compete for a $1 million prize in 2021, according to a statement released by the college earlier today. This prize is ultimately awarded to colleges who demonstrate high achievement and performance in their students.

The Aspen Institute of College Excellence Program named AC as one of 150 community colleges across the nation to compete for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

This award is based on “strong and improving student outcomes” in areas such as learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings and equity, according to the release.

“This is a badge of honor, and it is particularly gratifying because it affirms that our Culture of Caring, Learning and Innovation is making a difference in the lives of the students we love, “AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the statement.

Lowery was quick to acknowledge the work of staff and administration at AC for this achievement.

“Our commitment to greet our students, walk them to the services they need, simplify our processes for them, and truly care about them makes the truest difference. The culture of caring is the fabric of this institution. We owe a debt of gratitude to our colleagues who helped build such an honoring culture over the past 90 years,” he said in an email to employees.

The top 10 finalists of the Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. A distinguished jury will then make decisions in spring 2021.