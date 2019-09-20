Students set to celebrate annual Fallfest



By Dannter Labrador, Staff Reporter

Amarillo College’s annual Fallfest is almost here. The one-day festival includes games, food and entertainment, all of which are free with a student ID. Fallfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the clock tower on the Washington Street Campus.

The festival is meant “to bring everybody on campus together” and help students meet their peers “with new introductions and to get people comfortable with everybody,” Gilbert Milendez, a fire protection major, said.

This year Fallfest will have a western theme and will be called Badger Rodeo. To get into the spirit of things, the college booked the local band, Prophets and Outlaws provide music and entertainment. Dyer’s Bar-B-Que will cater the event.

The area by the clock tower will be “reserved for the band, the catering, the games that will be there and the clubs who will be out there with their booths,” said Hector Casanova, a business major who is also the Student Government president. Casanova said he hopes Fallfest “will bring everybody into this one thing having games and the food.”

In order to skip the line Tuesday, students can stop by The Burrow (CUB Basement) to pick up a free meal ticket. Fallfest T-shirt Shirts will also be on sale for $5.